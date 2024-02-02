Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns' Video

(Epic Records) Judas Priest have revealed the official music video for their recently released single "Crown Of Horns." The band's highly anticipated new studio album Invincible Shield will be released on March 8th 2024 via Epic Records.
Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world's biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over.
With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll through 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.
