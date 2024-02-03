.

From Ashes To New 'Barely Breathing' With Chrissy Costanza

Keavin Wiggins | 02-03-2024
From Ashes To New have released a music video for their brand new track "Barely Breathing" that features a guest appearance from Chrissy Costanza from rock trio Against The Current.

Frontman Danny Case shared, "From the moment we created this song, we knew it was special. It brought a new angle and a fresh sound to the band and because of that, we knew we wanted to feature a singer that could add their own flair and truly give the song its own identity. Chrissy is a perfect addition to this song and her voice brings a dynamic that elevates the song to an even greater level."

Costanza added, "It's always a huge honor to be welcomed into another artist's world. I was a massive fan of this song from the very first listen that getting to be a part of it is such a dream."

The band teamed with director and VFX artist JOSIAHx for the "Barely Breathing" music video that was inspired by the track

