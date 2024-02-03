Gamblers Share 'Pulberizer' Video

Indie rockers Gamblers have released a music video for their new track "Pulverizer", which is the title track to their forthcoming sophomore album that will be hitting stores on March 29th.

Frontman Michael McManus had this to say, "Over the course of making and preparing to release this record, our band was starting to see some success but my entire personal life fell apart.

"Our last EP has now been streamed 10 million times, we had a single featuring Mick Jenkins become a fan favorite, we got signed to new management and distribution deals, but everything unraveled for me. It started with the death of my grandfather (who I was particularly close to) and the breakup of a seven year romantic relationship.

"Next, I was involved in a horrific car crash caused by a heavily impaired speeding driver that left me with a concussion, neck, shoulder, and back injuries, and severe PTSD - not to mention four other people involved in the crash were killed.

"Finally, and worst of all, my mother who I loved more than life itself was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and died. This song, and this record, are both called 'Pulverizer' - because simply put, I've been pulverized by life." Watch the video below:

