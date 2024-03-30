Gamblers To Rock 'Pulverizer' Album Release Show

(BPM) Gamblers will be celebrating the release of their sophomore album Pulverizer with a special album release show. Join the band at Heaven Can Wait in New York on March 30th to hear songs from the new album live.
The twelve song collection features previous singles "Pulverizer" and "Running From My Grave." Lead singer Michael McManus describes Pulverizer as being able to navigate the experience of professional success all while having your personal life completely falling apart.
On the new album, band member Johnny Hoblin shares, "Loud, powerful, colorful indie rock. Reflections of our favorite musical decades filtered through our own personal experiences." Additionally, Jimmy Usher adds, "Pulverizer styles itself with a lot of poppy flash and color but at its heart is really more like any older Irish folks you may know- charmingly, jokingly obsessing over death and drinks."
Check out the album here.
