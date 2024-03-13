Gamblers Share 'Running From My Grave' Video

(Big Picture Media) Indie band Gamblers have shared their latest single, "Running From My Grave" off of their upcoming sophomore album Pulverizer, out March 29, 2024. The band has also shared a music video for the track.
Pulverizer serves as the group's sophomore album, which features twelve new tracks, including previous single "Pulverzier." Pulverizer follows their 2020 debut LP Small World and their 2022 remix EP When We Exit - which features dream-pop meets indie-rock track "Another Dose" featuring Mick Jenkins (the track has garnered over 9 million streams on Spotify).
Additionally, Gamblers will be celebrating Pulverizer with a special album release show. Join the band at Heaven Can Wait in New York on March 30th to hear songs from the new album live.
