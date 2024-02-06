Comeback Kid have released a new song and music video called 'Disruption.' The track is the second single from their forthcoming "Trouble EP, which will arrive on March 15th.
The video features footage captured during the band's recent European tour. vocalist Andrew Neufeld said of the song, "'Disruption' serves as our call to arms type song. It's about just getting through the next day, or the next step because it could all come crashing down at any given moment."
The EP was produced and recorded by the band and John Paul Peters at Private Ear Recording in their hometown of Winnipeg during 2023, and mixed and mastered by Will Putney.
Comeback Kid 'Face The Fire' With New Performance Video
Comeback Kid And Gojira's Joe Duplantier Deliver 'Crossed'
Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour- more
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62
Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour
Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour
Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video
The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You
Grateful Dead Top Album Sales Chart And Break Elvis Chart Record
Stevie Nicks Expands 2024 Tour Due To High Demand