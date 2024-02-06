Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video

Comeback Kid have released a new song and music video called 'Disruption.' The track is the second single from their forthcoming "Trouble EP, which will arrive on March 15th.

The video features footage captured during the band's recent European tour. vocalist Andrew Neufeld said of the song, "'Disruption' serves as our call to arms type song. It's about just getting through the next day, or the next step because it could all come crashing down at any given moment."

The EP was produced and recorded by the band and John Paul Peters at Private Ear Recording in their hometown of Winnipeg during 2023, and mixed and mastered by Will Putney.

