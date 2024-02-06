.

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62

Michael Angulia | 02-06-2024

Country music icon Toby Keith passed away on Monday (February 5th) after a battle with stomach cancer, according to his official social media pages. He was 62-years-old.

His team broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith revealed in June of 2022 that he was battling the cancer. He tweeted at the time, "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good.

"I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T".

