Country music icon Toby Keith passed away on Monday (February 5th) after a battle with stomach cancer, according to his official social media pages. He was 62-years-old.
His team broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."
Keith revealed in June of 2022 that he was battling the cancer. He tweeted at the time, "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good.
"I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T".
Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour- more
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62
Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour
Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour
Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video
The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You
Grateful Dead Top Album Sales Chart And Break Elvis Chart Record
Stevie Nicks Expands 2024 Tour Due To High Demand