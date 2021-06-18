Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'

Brantley Gilbert has recruited HARDY and Toby Keith for a brand new single entitled "The Worst Country Song Of All Time," which was inspired by a question that he posed to fans online.

Gilbert had this to say, "As songwriters, we have a group of people that we're extremely comfortable writing with and we usually already know what kind of song we're gonna write.

"But I branched out and wrote with some folks that I haven't written with before - and this song came out of one of the first times I wrote with HARDY, Hunter (Phelps) and Will (Weatherly). I'm just really stoked that I met those guys and have had the privilege and honor of working with them."



The title came from Gilbert asking his fans online "What is the worst country song of all time?" that sparked a lively debate. He explains, "HARDY threw the idea on the table, and he said, 'Guys, I know this is crazy, but I had a title I put down in my phone: 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time.'

"We all laughed it off because obviously it was a joke. Then we all were throwing out lines we thought were funny. The next thing you know, we've got this song written, and the rest is history in the making."



Gilbert and HARDY then recruited Toby Keith to join them on the track.

"Toby has written some of the best and put out some of my favorite country songs of all time," Gilbert said. "So having him on it is kind of like that final seal of approval."



"The Worst Country Song Of All Time," won't be the last fans will likely hear from Gilbert this year as he has taken advantage of the time being off the road to work on new material and plans to release more new music later this year.

"We've had a lot of great writes over the last few months," Gilbert says. "We got outside of our box a little bit and the processes were different, especially with Zoom writes and not being on the road. Anything that affects my life directly affects my writing. Getting to see my kids and spend some time with them most every day was amazing."



"I will say I think it solidified for my wife and I both that I am a road dog," he continues. "I was born and bred for it and that's part of what makes me who I am." Watch the lyric video for "The Worst Country Song Of All Time" below:

