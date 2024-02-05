Lorne Behrman Releasing Sophomore Album 'Blue Love' This Week

(Spaghetty Town Records) Lorne Behrman will release his sophomore album, Blue Love, February 9th, 2024 on Spaghetty Town Records. The record's soulful spirit invites comparisons to Mink DeVille, solo Johnny Thunders, Velvet Underground, and T. Rex. It is a series of New York City vignettes haunted by shadows but guided by light. Blue Love, is loosely conceptual, poetically tracing a Panic At Need Park-inspired romance from woozy love to a desperate finale. Listen to Blue Love here. The album comes just in time for Valentine's Day.

The single "Barbara," a yacht-punk future classic, is a cinematic portrayal of an achingly beautiful junkie romance with a warm and emotionally evocative video directed by and starring the creative team of Dave Tierney (frontman of The Sweet Things) and Scarlett Thiele.

The stories on Blue Love are literate and lacerating, recalling the street poetics of Lou Reed, Jim Carroll, Jesse Malin, Patti Smith, Hubert Selby Jr., and Tom Waits. The songs feature stark and fluid guitar playing in the spirit of Television, The Stooges' James Williamson, Johnny Thunders, and Robert Quine with Lou Reed.

The New York Dolls-y, "The Bellevue Song," is a hilarious and campy rocker about falling in love while in a mental hospital. "Ferris Wheels" melds 1970s KISS cowbell rock with poetic relationship insights. The dying-love reverie, "Meet Me On The Moon," replete with teardrop slide guitar, is about hoping for a pause to take in one last nice moment with a soon-to-be-ex before a breakup. The closing track, "Love In Desperate Times," is an elegantly-adorned ballad that is a snapshot of Lorne's life as a single dad, a few years ago.

Previously, Lorne issued a critically-acclaimed EP, When I Hit the Floor, and a debut album, A Little Midnight, that have garnered reviews and features in Classic Rock Magazine, Vive Le Rock Magazine, Metronome, Glide Magazine, New Noise, Goldmine, and taste-making punk mag Razorcake. Lorne has played shows with Richard Lloyd (Television), Jeremy & the Harlequins, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Jonny Polonsky, Adam Masterson, Lulu Lewis, and Diane Gentile, among many others.

Related Stories

Lorne Behrman Shares 'Harlem River Serenade' Video

Lorne Behrman Premieres 'I Hope The Sun Doesn't Catch Us' Video

Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's A Little Midnight

Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor 2021 In Review

News > Lorne Behrman