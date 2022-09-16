Lorne Behrman Shares 'Harlem River Serenade' Video

NYC rocker Lorne Behrman has shared a video for this song, "Harlem River Serenade", to celebrate the release of his new album, "A Little Midnight".
He said of the song, Maybe this is my 'I Will Survive' song? Before I met my wife, I went through a painful breakup. It felt so sudden and so cold, and I spent so much of my time obsessing about it. I would be on the train to pick up my daughter and feel impulses to reach out to this person.
"Everything outside the window felt like metaphorical magical thinking. I would try to find some sign that things would have a fairytale ending. The lyric, "Looking out/to factories as planters/green reaching through bricks/No hope there/we're shattered/like broken bottles on train tracks," for me, meant that an old factory outside the window was a metaphor for the relationship and maybe the green-the plants and such-reclaiming it were showing me a sign that there was some hope after all.
"Suffice to say, there is a good ending, here. I endured the pain, did a lot of self-improvement stuff (read a lot about co-dependence and radical acceptance), and took a year off dating.
"My first date back was with the most loving and badass person ever, my wife. That other person reached to me once more, and I decided to move on. The message here is when you decide not to be involved with people who don't know your worth the Universe sends you better people.
He added, "This album is about struggling to be reborn. Wanting to run back to the arms of toxic people or the patterns of self-destruction. It's about clawing your way to a new existence while acknowledging all the causalities, and all you're letting go. You glimpse a new life, but you don't feel it yet." Watch the video below:
Lorne Behrman Premieres 'I Hope The Sun Doesn't Catch Us' Video
Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's A Little Midnight
Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor 2021 In Review
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Ozzy Osbourne Launches Making Of' Patient Number 9' Video Series
Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon Mcbride As Permanent Band Member
Bush Stream Heavy Is The Ocean Visualizer Video
Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade
Lorne Behrman Shares 'Harlem River Serenade' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed
Living Colour Joined by Steve Vai for 'Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)'