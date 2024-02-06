Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You

Up-and-coming Americana artist Evan Boyer just released "Home To You", a track from his forthcoming album, "The Devil in Me". To celebrate, we asked Evan to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I'm incredibly flawed, I constantly make missteps, but I'm always trying to be better. And with all that, my wife has loved me and dealt with my baggage (booze, depression, mental health, etc.). So I knew I wanted a track on this album to acknowledge and celebrate the people who have unwavering love for people like me.

Keeping that in the back of my head, the writing process for this song was a bit unique. It usually takes me a while to find that first line, but once I do, it hits me, I get this rush of emotion and creativity and just plow through and get words on paper before I even realize what it's about. It's usually after the fact I analyze the words, and then it's, "Ohhh, that's what I'm trying to say or that's the message." But this was different; I wrote that first verse, I loved it, but for the first time I intentionally stopped writing because I felt myself taking it in a direction that was not at all what I wanted. I took some time, maybe a month, I thought about it, and once I found the message and direction, I finished it pretty quickly. The funny thing is the original title was "Running Out," which is the exact opposite of what my wife or anyone who loves someone like me would do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

