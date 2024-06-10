Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Mockingbird & Monticello

Evan Boyer just released his new album, "The Devil In Me", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected, "Mockingbird & Monticello". Here is the story:

An interesting note about the first track on the album, "Mockingbird & Monticello": When I was writing this album and putting these songs together, my wife recommended going back to a song that I started writing over eight years ago.

I wrote the first part of the song when we were dating but had broken up for a little bit. It was a good song but was never completed. I did revisit what I had written, but I couldn't put myself back in that place again to finish it.

So, I ultimately picked up the song again (more than eight years later), writing from a new standpoint of where our relationship is today. It's kind of like when "The Wizard of Oz" goes to color. It sounds like a different song, but it still completes "Mockingbird & Monticello." It's absolutely a fan favorite live, and my band knocks it out of the park, and it's so fun to play.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

