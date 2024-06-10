Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Mockingbird & Monticello

Evan Boyer just released his new album, "The Devil In Me", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks and he selected, "Mockingbird & Monticello". Here is the story:
An interesting note about the first track on the album, "Mockingbird & Monticello": When I was writing this album and putting these songs together, my wife recommended going back to a song that I started writing over eight years ago.
I wrote the first part of the song when we were dating but had broken up for a little bit. It was a good song but was never completed. I did revisit what I had written, but I couldn't put myself back in that place again to finish it.
So, I ultimately picked up the song again (more than eight years later), writing from a new standpoint of where our relationship is today. It's kind of like when "The Wizard of Oz" goes to color. It sounds like a different song, but it still completes "Mockingbird & Monticello." It's absolutely a fan favorite live, and my band knocks it out of the park, and it's so fun to play.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Cedar Creek
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Burn The Ships
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You
5FDP Score 11th Consecutive No. 1- Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more
Celebrate Father's Day With Luke Combs- Kenny Chesney Hits New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Five Finger Death Punch Score 11th Consecutive No. 1
Bastardane & OTTTO Team Up For The Reconquest Tour
Bywater Call To Headline Blues Power LIVE
Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video
Paul McCartney In The Studio For 'Flowers In The Dirt' Anniversary
Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Mockingbird & Monticello
Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'
From Ashes To New Share 'Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)'