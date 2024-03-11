Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Burn The Ships

Evan Boyer just released his new single "Burn the Ships," which is from the his forthcoming album, "The Devil in Me", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I'm not sure at what point it dawned on me that the song I was writing wasn't just about a toxic relationship but rather some aspect of domestic violence, but it was pretty early on, probably after the first chorus. It gave me pause, because I'd never really looked at that relationship like that; I just knew it was a messed-up situation, and I just wanted to move on with my life (and I did). But when I started opening up and writing about having to wear long sleeves to hide the bruises that she would leave on my arms, the gravity of the situation kinda hit me, and I felt I owed it to myself and whoever else has been in that situation to tell the full story and not feel ashamed. I don't think it's as rare as people think (the male being the victim of domestic abuse), but it is so rarely talked about for whatever reason. I can say in my situation I didn't talk about it or even let myself think about it because I was embarrassed. And no one should ever feel embarrassed about being a victim of abuse. That's why I finished this song and put it on my record. I want it out there.

