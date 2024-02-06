Accept Announce New Album 'Humanoid'

Metal veterans Accept have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "Humanoid", on April 26, 2024, with the first single and video to premiere on February 28.
"Humanoid" was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap. Wolf Hoffmann had the following to say about the new record:
"I am extremely pleased with Humanoid. The album has great energy throughout! Working with the best metal producer, Andy Sneap, was once again a lot of fun! We are a great team. We all love the new album and look forward to playing it live! Hope our fans will like it as much as we do."
Starting today, fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on a newly launched interactive website, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save Humanoid now to gain access to the website here.
