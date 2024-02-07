Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'

(SRO) Five Finger Death Punch announced today the digital deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE. Their critically acclaimed ninth studio album will now be released April 5 via Better Noise Music.

The deluxe version includes the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne) in addition to four bonus tracks: acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End," "Judgement Day," and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way" featuring the legendary late rapper DMX.

The official music video for "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX) is directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX.

Hailed by the New York Times in 2024 as "The Nineties Wunderkind," Hype Williams is known for his seminal work with luminaries like Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z amongst others. The video will be released coinciding with the deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE on April 5, 2024.

In other news, Five Finger Death Punch also celebrates three recent platinum certifications for some of their most popular releases:

"Blue On Black" ft. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May

(Prospect Park) 2019

(PLATINUM SINGLE)

"Blue On Black" (Prospect Park) 2018 (PLATINUM SINGLE)

Got Your Six (Prospect Park) 2015 (PLATINUM ALBUM)

Five Finger Death Punch will head to Europe this Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour, as well as headline shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and appearances at select major festivals:

5/23 - London, OVO Arena, UK

5/26 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *

5/28 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CH

5/29 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **

5/31 - Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plzen, CZ **

6/1 - Vienna, Racino Rocks, AT *

6/3 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DE

6/5 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **

6/6 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO ** ***

6/9 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *

6/11 - Tallinn, Unibet Arena, EE

6/13 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LT

6/16 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *

6/18 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DE

6/19 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NL

6/21 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **

6/23 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **

6/25 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DE

6/26 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***

6/29 - Zilina, Topfest, SK ** ***

7/4 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival - 20 years LIVE, RO

7/7 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *

7/9 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HU

7/14 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES *

* With @metallica

** Festival Dates

*** Without Ice Nine Kills

