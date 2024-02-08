Sleep Theory Reimagine 'Fall Out'

Still from the video Still from the video

(Atom Splitter) Sleep Theory have released the lyric video for "Fallout - Reimagined." It's a softer, contemplative, and cinematic take on the raw-edged original but it's just as powerful.

"When we decided to reimagine this song, we wanted to peel back some of the musical layers and let the lyrics take center stage," the band explains. "Each one of us in the band has our own personal connection to this song, and by sharing this version, we hope to connect even more with you.

"Our goal is to create a space where everyone can relate to the emotions and stories embedded in our music. We're excited to share this new rendition and hear how it resonates with you all."

Related Stories

Sleep Theory Celebrate Epitaph Deal With 'Numb' Video

News > Sleep Theory