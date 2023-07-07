Sleep Theory Celebrate Epitaph Deal With 'Numb' Video

Video still

(Atom Splitter) Epitaph Records is pleased to welcome rock band Sleep Theory - vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt bassist Paolo Vergara, and drummer Ben Pruitt - to its global roster.

"We knew the moment we first met with Epitaph that it was the place we were meant to be," the band exclaims. "Their vision for the band perfectly aligned with ours, and their enthusiasm was second to none. We are beyond excited to be part of the Epitaph family, and call this place our new home."

To celebrate the new partnership, the band has shared the video for the recent single "Numb." "Working with [director] Orie [McGinness] on this video was such an incredible experience," the band says. "His vision for 'Numb' was phenomenal, and he truly brought this song to life in ways that we could have only dreamed of."

Sleep Theory's trajectory thus far has been lightning quick and impressive, to say the least. The numbers don't lie. "Numb" follows the band's debut single "Another Way," which arrived in January 2023 and amassed 500k views on TikTok within 36 hours of release. Together, the two tracks have generated over 13 million streams and each shot to No. 1 on SiriusXM's Octane Chart, sitting in the top slot for three weeks a piece. The reaction was intense, and as such, the band was also selected for SiriusXM/Pandora's Artist Accelerator Program and will be a part of their Next Wave Concert Series in September. This all happened in the span of six months.

But what seemed like an overnight success (or an "industry plant" playing to the algorithm, as some trolls theorized) has actually been years in the making.

Since retiring from the U..S Army several years ago, Moore has dedicated his life to carving his own path in the music industry. Officially starting Sleep Theory in 2019, the current incarnation of his musical journey began as a studio project to fuse his love of hard rock, funk, and R&B.

Now a four-piece band, which came to be on the back of a chance meeting via Facebook Marketplace, Sleep Theory have achieved a pair of No. 1 singles, played their first run of shows to massive crowds, and signed to Epitaph Records. Combining metalcore-like breakdowns with bluesy grooves and a pop sensibility made for modern radio, "Numb" also cracked the Top 40 on the Active Rock chart.

Looking ahead, Sleep Theory will support both Shinedown and Set It on separate tours this summer, with showcases how versatile their sound is and how it appeals to all genres of fans. More touring is planned through 2024, as is more new music!

SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:

WITH SHINEDOWN:

7/14 - Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

7/16 -Madison, WI - The Sylvee

7/17 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

7/21 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

7/23 - Niagra Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

WITH SET IT OFF:

8/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

8/26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8/28 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

8/30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

Related Stories

More Sleep Theory News