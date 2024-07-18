Stream Sleep Theory's 'Stuck In My Head' Video

(Atom Splitter) Sleep Theory have released a video for the brand new single "Stuck in My Head," which premiered on SiriusXM's Octane. The track is truly a self-fulfilling prophecy - the unforgettable, heartfelt chorus and propulsive riffing will get stuck in your head - and they will remain there.

"We're beyond excited to share our new single 'Stuck In My Head' with all of you," the band states. "This song is incredibly special to us - it captures the essence of our journey and the emotions we've experienced along the way.

"The video feels like the next step for us, showcasing our evolution both musically and visually. We can't wait for you to experience this next chapter of Sleep Theory with us."

Sleep Theory have several live festival and radio appearances slated for the fall. All upcoming and confirmed Sleep Theory tour dates are below.

Since bursting onto the scene, Sleep Theory have gone from strength to strength. The band was praised by Loudwire for its ability to "adapt 2000s arena rock and nu-metal for the future with their anthemic metal-tinged sound that would please any fan of Linkin Park and their ilk. At once enthralling, emotional and disarming, Sleep Theory's supercharged single 'Numb' is everything a radio rock fan could want. You'll be humming it for days after." With press coverage from the likes of Alternative Press, American Songwriter, Billboard, Celebrity Access, Forbes, Idobi, Men's Journal, Revolver, and VOA, they've also enjoyed major nods from SiriusXM's Octane. They've toured with everyone from Shinedown to Set It Off to Beartooth, shared stages with I Prevail and Falling In Reverse, and have appeared at Louder Than Life, Welcome to Rockville, Rock Fest, ShipRocked, and Point Fest. They also count Jellyroll and Disturbed David Draiman as fans. Sleep Theory are the breakout act of 2023 and 2024 - and they have 2025 squarely in their sights.

SLEEP THEORY LIVE:

7/18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

7/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival

8/30 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival

9/21 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/26 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Family Reunion @ Xcel Energy Center (W/ Godsmack)

9/27 - Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 Hog's HOG Havoc @ Fiserv Forum (W/ Godsmack)

9/28 - Clarkston, MI - WRIF Fest @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

