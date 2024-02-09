Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Red Moon Rising' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have shared a music video for their new single, "Red Moon Rising", which is the title track to their forthcoming studio album that will be hitting stores on June 28th.

Noble PR sent over these details: With its funk-infused rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics, the song represents a slight departure from the band's traditional sound.

"Red Moon Rising" started out as a simple jam in the room and took on a life of its own," reveals frontman Robert Jon. "It's about all the beliefs, myths, and traditions surrounding a red moon, symbolizing rebirth and change, which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of our new album."

