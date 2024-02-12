Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Red Moon Rising Tour UK Tour

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck return to the UK for their "Red Moon Rising Tour" where they will play ten venues throughout November and December 2024. Today's UK tour announcement coincides with Robert Jon & The Wreck's forthcoming studio album Red Moon Rising released June 28, 2024. Released worldwide by Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.
Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Black Country Communion, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joe Bonamassa), the new album is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth that captures the essence of the band's transformative years and sets a new course for their musical odyssey.
Planet Rock's exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale starts 10am GMT on Monday February 12th and will run until midnight on Tuesday February 13th via www.planetrock.com. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday February 14th.
SITTINGBOURNE, THE APPLEYARD
WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2024
BRIGHTON, KOMEDIA
THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2024
BATH, KOMEDIA
FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2024
SOUTHAMPTON, THE 1865
SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024
NEWCASTLE, THE BOILER SHOP
MONDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2024
GLASGOW, ST LUKE'S
TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2024
CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION
WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2024
LONDON, ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL
THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2024
O2 ACADEMY2 OXFORD
SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024
NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY
SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER 2024
Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Red Moon Rising' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Stone Cold Killer' Video
