Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Red Moon Rising Tour UK Tour

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck return to the UK for their "Red Moon Rising Tour" where they will play ten venues throughout November and December 2024. Today's UK tour announcement coincides with Robert Jon & The Wreck's forthcoming studio album Red Moon Rising released June 28, 2024. Released worldwide by Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Black Country Communion, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joe Bonamassa), the new album is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth that captures the essence of the band's transformative years and sets a new course for their musical odyssey.

Planet Rock's exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale starts 10am GMT on Monday February 12th and will run until midnight on Tuesday February 13th via www.planetrock.com. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday February 14th.

SITTINGBOURNE, THE APPLEYARD

WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2024

BRIGHTON, KOMEDIA

THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2024

BATH, KOMEDIA

FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2024

SOUTHAMPTON, THE 1865

SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024

NEWCASTLE, THE BOILER SHOP

MONDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2024

GLASGOW, ST LUKE'S

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2024

CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2024

LONDON, ISLINGTON ASSEMBLY HALL

THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2024

O2 ACADEMY2 OXFORD

SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY

SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER 2024

