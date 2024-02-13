.

Sammy Hagar and More Featured In Runaway Radio Documentary

(Prodigy PR) A trailer has been released for RUNAWAY RADIO, an upcoming documentary following the monumental influence of radio and Houston's iconic AOR station "101 KLOL" on the music industry. The film will be released on DVD and VOD platforms this February 27th via Dark Star Pictures.

Written and directed by media personality Mike McGuff, the film features interviews and archival footage of Lyle Lovett, ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, fifteen-time Grammy nominee Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Carmine Appice, Dug Pinnick of King's X, and more.

Synopsis: In the pre-digital age, radio entertained, informed and dictated what was cool through theater of the mind. Acclaimed musicians such as Lyle Lovett, ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, Melissa Etheridge and Sammy Hagar along with top radio DJs from across the US reflect on how the medium changed their lives and the lives of devoted listeners.

"Runaway Radio" focuses on Houston's 101 KLOL - starting in 1970 as a progressive radio station, where DJs played whatever they wanted, to how it evolved into one of several wild Album Oriented Rock (AOR) stations across the country, where on-air personalities were sometimes bigger than the music itself! But in the end, changes and pressures from Washington, the music industry and Silicon Valley led to the station's, and much of the format's, demise in the 2000s.

