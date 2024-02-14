Kittie Return With 'Eyes Wide Open'

In a monumental return that marks their first new music in thirteen years, glass-ceiling-shattering original Queens of Metal, Kittie have unveiled brand new single "Eyes Wide Open".

The track is accompanied by a gloriously powerful, dark music video that perfectly captures the themes of the track. This significant milestone is made even more special as Kittie announce their signing with the world-renowned independent label, Sumerian Records.

"Eyes Wide Open" is a powerful statement from a band that has not only shaped the landscape of heavy metal but also inspired a generation of musicians to break barriers and defy expectations. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Korn), the single serves as a testament to Kittie's undiminished passion and creativity, offering fans a glimpse into their evolved sound while simultaneously staying true to the raw intensity that first catapulted them into the spotlight 25 years ago.

Morgan Lander, Kittie's co-founder and frontwoman, expressed her enthusiasm for the band's return and new partnership: "Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways. Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as Kittie. We've been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash and the Sumerian family for believing in us."

Sumerian Records Founder and CEO, Ash Avildsen adds: "Kittie are true female pioneers in heavy music that helped bring it into pop culture. They have been both influential in the studio and on the road, as I've had the privilege of working with them on touring years ago when they brought out Bring Me The Horizon, In This Moment and many other present day heavyweights as brand new opening acts. The ladies have now returned with what I believe is their greatest album since their debut that set the world ablaze. The attitude, grit and songwriting is all there and I am honored to once again be helping them unleash their talent to the masses."

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Lander goes on to share, "Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives. 'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."

The music video for "Eyes Wide Open" is a visually stunning piece that perfectly complements the song's themes of enlightenment and revelation and takes the viewer on a journey through light and darkness, mirroring the band's own journey back to the forefront of metal music, where they belong.

With the release of "Eyes Wide Open," which premiered on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal earlier this week, Kittie - completed by co-founder and drummer, Mercedes Lander, guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic - is not just making an epic return; they are reasserting themselves as one of modern metal's most dominant, brutal forces. Fans old and new are invited to witness the band's resurgence, as they embark on this exciting new chapter with Sumerian Records.

