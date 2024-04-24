Kittie To Rock North American Headline Dates

(Cosa Nostra) The original Queens of Metal, Kittie have announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates today. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in 5 cities across the US and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set that will include their recently released singles "We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open" as well as classic hits and some deep cuts not played live since the band's early days.
Speaking on today's announcement, Kittie share, "We are absolutely thrilled to be headlining a handful of exclusive shows this summer in support of our forthcoming album. Expect a celebration of new and old material alike, spanning our 25 year career thus far. We are looking forward to playing some set list staples and bringing back some songs that we haven't played live in decades! Although limited, look for more shows to be announced at a later date. We've missed you and we can't wait to see you again!"
Each show will feature a different supporting line-up (full details below), ensuring a unique experience for Kittie fans in each city. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10am local on Thursday, April 25th (for access codes be sure to follow Kittie on socials) with general on-sale beginning at 10am local on Friday, April 26th from kittie.net
July 12th - Toronto, ON - History w/ Vile Creature
July 19th - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square w/ Unearth, Within The Ruins and Stabbing
August 2nd - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade w/ Upon A Burning Body
August 4th - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory w/ Upon A Burning Body
August 23rd - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall w/ VCTMS and Conquer Divide
UPCOMING FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES
April 27th - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
May 10th - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 18th - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
July 6th - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Ete de Québec
August 24th - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival
Watch Kittie's 'We Are Shadows' Video
Kittie Return With 'Eyes Wide Open'
