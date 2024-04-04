Watch Kittie's 'We Are Shadows' Video

Kittie have released a music video for their new single of "We Are Shadows", which is the second comeback song from the band that recently ended their 13-year hiatus.

Frontwoman and guitarist Morgan Lander said of the track, "We Are Shadows is about the uncertainty of a future that we can no longer control. We have come to a critical place in life and in our world, and much like an eclipse overtaking the sun, we are losing the light.

"The image of shadows slowly fading in the evening darkness, and the analogy of 'us' as shadows in the night really illustrates the possibility of slowly fading into oblivion.

"It is not a song of hope however, it's a song of coming to terms with the damage we do and acceptance of our fate. We've let darkness take hold, and so we are resolved to fade in the night with it".

The video comes as the band prepares to rock several North American Festivals this year, including Sick New World, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Havoc Fest, and FEQ.

