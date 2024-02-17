The Black Crowes Stream New Single 'Cross Your Fingers'

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming "Cross Your Fingers" as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Happiness Bastards." The tune follows "Wanting And Waiting" as the second preview to the March 15 release, which was produced by Jay Joyce and sees singer Chris Robinson, brother/guitarist Rich, and longtime bassist Sven Pipien record the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost... Until The Freeze."
"'Happiness Bastards' is our love letter to rock 'n' roll," says Chris. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."
The 2024 album features a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone"; she was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.
Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, while also celebrating the 30th anniversaries of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", and 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion."
Stream the new single "Cross Your Fingers" here.
