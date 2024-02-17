The Rolling Stones Reveal 'Shattered' Lyric Videos

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Some Girls" classic, "Shattered."

The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the fourth single from the UK band's 1978 album, a project that topped the charts and sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

The Rolling Stones recently released their latest studio record, "Hackney Diamonds." Produced by Andrew Watt, the project was recorded in various locations around the world and features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bill Wyman and Elton John.

Get more details and stream the new lyric videos here.

