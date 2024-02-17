The Rolling Stones Reveal 'Shattered' Lyric Videos

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their "Some Girls" classic, "Shattered."
The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the fourth single from the UK band's 1978 album, a project that topped the charts and sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.
The Rolling Stones recently released their latest studio record, "Hackney Diamonds." Produced by Andrew Watt, the project was recorded in various locations around the world and features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bill Wyman and Elton John.
Get more details and stream the new lyric videos here.
The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern Coming In March
The Rolling Stones Announced 2024 North American Tour - 2023 In Review
Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover - 2023 In Review
Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1
AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour- Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination- more
Billy Joel Looks Back With 'Turn the Lights Back On' Video- Vampire Weekend Return With First New Music In Five Years- more
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour
Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination
Greg 'Fritz' Hinz Of Helix Dead At 68
Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album
Enter Shikari Announce Free Livestream
Kenny Loggins Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Footloose
BRELAND Delivers 'Heartbreak & Alcohol'
The Black Crowes Stream New Single 'Cross Your Fingers'