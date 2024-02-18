Morgan Wallen Launching This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen

(EBM) Tennessee native Morgan Wallen, announces he will open a one-of-a-kind six-story venue, called "This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen" in 2024. It will be a bar, restaurant and live music concept in downtown Nashville's iconic Lower Broadway district.

Wallen, who The New York Times calls "the biggest country star of the 2020s - and one of the biggest stars in pop, period," has partnered with trusted Broadway owner and operator TC Restaurant Group to bring his vision to life and deliver an experience true to himself and unique to the market.

"I sing about finding myself in 'this bar' and now it's coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music," said Wallen. "We're designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City. I hope This Bar is a place you'll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together."

Since launching his career, Wallen has primarily shared his music and stories with fans directly on the road at his live shows, and This Bar is an extension of the boy from East Tennessee's life. Paying homage to growing up in Tennessee, This Bar will incorporate pivotal elements that shaped Wallen's life, with each level showcasing photos and memorabilia from his childhood as well as some of his most notable performances to date.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is designed and built from the ground up to deliver a unique experience on 4th Avenue adjacent to the historic Ryman Auditorium just off Broadway in the heart of Music City. The venue will be approximately 30,000 square feet and feature three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop.

The menu will be curated by Wallen with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, Vice President of Culinary Development for TC Restaurant Group, and feature southern delectables, bar bites, Tennessee favorites and some of Mama Wallen's own recipes.

The venue will also feature a gift shop with exclusive Morgan Wallen merchandise offerings and, yes, even an homage to his favorite Tennessee team.

"Morgan Wallen is one of the most sought after stars in the music industry, and we are thrilled that he has trusted us to deliver a concept that will bring him closer to his fans, hold fast to his roots and enshrine his name among an exclusive group of artists who can claim international stardom with a Lower Broadway destination fans all over the world seek out," said Adam Hesler, President at TC Restaurant Group.

