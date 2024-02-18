The Hellacopters Release 'Let's Talk Grande Rock Revisited' Documentary

(Nuclear Blast) The Hellacopters have released a documentary called 'Let's Talk Grande Rock Revisited' in which they share interesting background information on the double album Grande Rock Revisited that's out today via Nuclear Blast Records!
The insightful clip directed by Emil Klinta shows original members Nicke, Robert, Boba and Dregen talk about the idea behind the revisited version of their classic record Grande Rock from 1999, and why they decided to release this new version as a double album.
Hailed by many Hellacopters fans as one of the band's best albums, Grande Rock hasn't been available to purchase on vinyl for over 20 years. This new edition of Grande Rock is available as 2LP, 2CD and digital edition, all of which contain both the remastered original album as well as a revisited and remixed version with additional guitars by Dregen, plus additional percussion and piano and new backing vocal tracks. Just like the original release back in 1999, the vinyl edition exclusively features the Venom cover 'Angel Dust' as a bonus track.
