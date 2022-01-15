The Hellacopters Share 'Eyes Of Oblivion' Title Track

Swedish rockers The Hellacopters have release a music video for their brand new single called "Eyes Of Oblivion". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on April 1st.

Nicke Andersson had this to say about the new record, "The album has 10 songs and although it's obviously not easy to be objective at all, I think musically it sums up everything we've touched upon from the start in 1994 up until now.

"Some of the songs date back as far as 10 years or more, and some were written more recently. It's rock and roll played with high energy, so for lack of a better term I say High Energy Rock And Roll.

"You could say it sounds like The Beatles meets Judas Priest or Lynyrd Skynyrd meets the Ramones but the best way to describe this album is that it sounds like The Hellacopters today."

