Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters Coming Next Month

(Nuclear Blast) Swedish rockers The Hellacopters have announced the release of a new EP called Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters, which is due out on June 24th 2022.
The EP will contain four bonus tracks that have previously only been available on the 2CD Box edition of the band's comeback album "Eyes Of Oblivion".
Namely Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles cover), Circus (String Driven Thing cover), I Am The Hunted (GBH cover) and I Ain't No Miracle Worker (The Brogues cover). The EP will be available as limited 10'' vinyl and as a digital album. Fans can presave/preorder here.
