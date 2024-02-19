Blues Traveler Announce 30th Fourth Of July Performance At Red Rocks

(dmk) Blues Traveler are kicking off their Summer 2024 Tour with a bang as they reveal that they will be celebrating their 30th Fourth of July performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO with special guests JJ Grey & Mofro and opening act Eggy. This highly-anticipated show will be followed by a series of co-headline dates featuring JJ Grey & Mofro that will start July 6 in Jackson, WY at Snow King Mountain and culminate July 13 in Seattle, WA at the Marrymoore.

During the tour, Blues Traveler will be playing a greatest hits compilation of their Billboard-topping smash singles that span their nearly 40-year career like "Hook" (U.S. Billboard Top 100) and "But Anyway," (U.S. Billboard Mainstream Top 40 & #5 on Adult Alternative Airplay) as well as tracks from their latest releases Traveler's Soul (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, October 2023) and Traveler's Blues (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, 2021). Their recent albums feature their interpretations of such classic Soul, R&B, and Blues classics originally recorded by artists like Stevie Wonder, the Impressions, The Meters, Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Howlin' Wolf and more, with Traveler's Blues earning them a Grammy nod for "Best Traditional Blues Album" as well as rave reviews and accolades.

Blues Traveler's fiery set will be rounded out by the swampy, Southern-infused rock sounds of JJ Grey & Mofro, who will co-headline the tour. The critically-acclaimed group, who have been hailed as "rich, funky blues [that] celebrate life's most fundamental joys," by the New York Times, will be promoting their highly-anticipated forthcoming album Olustee, which is slated for a February 23 release.

"It ain't the first time, and it ain't gonna be the last! Road dogs know road dogs from afar! We can't wait to get back out on the road with our brothers in arms and fellow road dogs Blues Traveler! Come on!," said Grey.

NEW "Blues Traveler Summer 2024 Tour" official tour dates are as follows:

July 4 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

July 6 Snow King Mountain Jackson, WY

July 7 Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT

July 9 Kettlehouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT

July 10 Outlaw Field Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID

July 12 McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR

July 13 Marrymoore Seattle, WA

*Dates are subject to change.

Related Stories

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters Announce Blue Monsters Tour

Blues Traveler Expand 35th Anniversary Tour

News > Blues Traveler