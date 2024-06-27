Blues Traveler - 30 Years Of Four Tour Coming

(dmk) Blues Traveler has announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal, six-time platinum album four with a cross-country tour this fall. Kicking off September 13 in Spencer, IA and hitting such legendary venues as The Fillmore and The Graceland Soundstage along the way, the routing will culminate November 17 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Regarded as the album that catapulted Blues Traveler into the mainstream, four was the band's fourth and most commercially successful release to date. The record peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200 charts and generated two Top 40 hits including "Run-Around" and "Hook," which charted at #8 and #23 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100. "Run-Around" also earned the band their first Grammy® Award in 1996 for "Best Rock Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group" and set a record upon its release as the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history.

Perhaps more impressive than its accolades, though, is the indelible impression that four made on the Americana music landscape as a whole. Weaving a unique blend of blues, rock, folk, and roots with catchy choruses and bold rhythms that could only be defined as transformative, the record was hailed as one of the most genre-defining albums of its time. It is also one of the most enduring.

Fans can catch the "Blues Traveler - 30 Years Of Four Tour" at one of the following tour dates. *Note: Dates and venues are subject to change.

Sept. 13 Clay County Fair Spencer, IA

Sept. 14 Val Air Ballroom Des Moines, IA

Sept. 15 Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE

Sept. 17 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Sept. 20 St. Louis Music Park St. Louis, MO

Sept. 21 The Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Sept. 24 Citizens House of Blues Boston, MA

Sept. 26 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

Sept. 27 Lebanon Opera House Lebanon, NH

Sept. 29 Oceans Calling Festival Ocean City, MD

Oct. 17 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 18 Struthers Library Theatre Warren, PA

Oct. 19 Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA

Oct. 22 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Oct. 24 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 26 Turfway Park Event Center Florence, KY

Nov. 2 Graceland Soundstage Memphis, TN

Nov. 3 The Signal Chattanooga, TN

Nov. 6 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Nov. 8 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Nov. 10 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

Nov. 12 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 15 House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL

Nov. 16 Revolution Live Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 17 Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

