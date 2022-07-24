Blues Traveler Expand 35th Anniversary Tour

Blues Traveler has announced that they will be continuing their 35th Anniversary Tour with the addition of new dates to the trek this fall, as well as rescheduled previously postponed dates.

They will be kicking things off on September 27th with the rescheduled New Haven, CT date and will wrap up the tour with the rescheduled Charleston, SC show.

Guitarist Chan Kinchla shared, "Blues Traveler is not just a band; it's a lifestyle. Blues Traveler is our life's work. It's enabled us to do so many other things.

"This little tribe we built in New York during the late eighties has survived all the way through-plus or minus some dearly departed brothers and sisters. It's empowered us to be creative, make people happy, and travel around spreading some good vibes.

"The longer we do it, the more we like it. Now, thanks to our latest album, people know we can actually play the f***ing blues too." See the dates below:



*September 27 College St. Music Hall New Haven, CT

September 29 Jonathan Edwards Winery North Stonington, CT

September 30 Parx Casino Bensalem, PA

October 1 Pound Ridge Town Park Pound Ridge, NY

October 4 The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

*October 5 Dr. Pepper Park Roanoke, VA

October 7 Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV

October 8 Kent Stage Kent, OH

October 9 Robins Theatre Warren, OH

October 11 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

October 14 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

October 15 Rock N' Ribs Hilton Head Island Hilton Head, SC

October 20 Iron City Birmingham, AL

October 21 Live At Five Concert Series Fairhope, AL

October 22 Renaissance at Colony Park Ridgefield, MS

*October 24 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

*Previously postponed date.

