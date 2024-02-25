Midnight Foolishness Declare 'Quitters Get Nothing'

Brooklyn based rockers Midnight Foolishness have released a music video for their new single "Quitters Get Nothing." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Hands Up Chin Down", set to be released later this year.

Frontman Robert Corbino had this to say, "The music video and song is meant to make a statement and impact. It represents a new beginning in the band. Quitters Get Nothing is the new evolution of Midnight Foolishness showcasing the bands growth as musicians."

Apart from Corbino, who formed the group, Midnight Foolishness also features Julio Aries formerly of the band Candiria. Watch the "Quitters Get Nothing' video below:

Bensonhurst Brooklyn band, Midnight Foolishness, was formed By Robert Corbino, who recruited Julio Aries formerly of the band Candiria. The band has played over 500 shows throughout the years.

