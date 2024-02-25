Zombi Reveal 'Bodies In The Flotsam'

Zombi have shared a new track called "Bodies In The Flotsam", which is the second single they have shared from their forthcoming album "Direct Inject", that arrives March 22nd.

"To me, this song feels like 'classic Zombi,' something we'd have written back in the early '00s," Steve Moore says of the 3-minute track. "Lean and mean - just drums, eight-string bass and synth. Nothing programmed or sequenced."

Direct Inject, which was self-produced by Moore and Paterra, also features guest percussionist Jeff Gretz (Zao/From Autumn To Ashes), and guitar player Phil Manley (Trans Am).

"In 2022, after our tour with The Sword, we posted up in our friend's studio in Clearfield, PA for a week of diner breakfasts and gas station BBQ," Moore explained upon the album announcement. "We would record every day and improvise until we found ideas we liked. We then took these ideas back home to Albany and Chicago to give them structure. A few months later, after our tour with Om, AEP went back to Clearfield to record final drum tracks. Everything else was recorded at my home studio. The only exceptions are 'Sessuale I' and 'Sessuale II,' which were both written in the early '00s but never officially released."

