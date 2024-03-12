Zombi Preview New Album With 'Sessuale II' Stream

(Speakeasy) Zombi offer a final preview of their forthcoming album, Direct Inject (March 22, Relapse Records), with the arrival of "Sessuale II" the third pre-release single from the nine-song album.

"So good to get this trout out into the world. We've been sitting on it for a long time, and with help from Jeff Gretz and Phil Manley, we finally gave it the treatment it deserved. A showcase for Steve in both performance and production," AE Paterra shared of the song, which was written in the early '00s but never officially released.

In the lead-up to next week's release of Direct Inject, Zombi have released two additional tracks showcasing the range of the self-produced album. From the heavier, metal-infused song, "The Post-Atomic Horror" to "Bodies in the Flotsam," which the band themselves described as "classic Zombi... just drums, eight-string bass, and synth," Direct Inject's improvisational spirit has shone through across the three tracks.

Direct Inject was born from sessions at a friend's home studio in Clearfield, Penn. Following a Covid-caused, aborted European 2022 tour, the pair had the rare opportunity to spend time together without any looming deadlines. As Paterra describes the sessions, "Most of the tracks that ended up on the album were pretty close to their final form, spontaneous jams that just flowed out of us." Those few days of improvisation and jamming turned out to be fruitful, with three or four sessions over three days turning out several gems.

Album pre-orders are available now, with Direct Inject available on several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, and digitally (https://www.relapse.com/pages/zombi-direct-inject).

Zombi tour dates:

April 4 Louisville, KY Whirling Tiger

April 5 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

April 6 Detroit, MI Sanctuary Detroit

April 7 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

April 8 Montreal, QC La Sotterenea

April 9 Boston, MA The Middle East Upstairs

April 10 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

April 11 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

April 12 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

April 13 Pittsburgh, PA Certain Death II

