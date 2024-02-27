The Rolling Stones Share 'Undercover Of The Night' Lyric Videos

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their 1983 classic, "Undercover Of The Night."
The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the lead single and title track from the UK band's 1983 album, "Undercover", a project that went Top 5 in several countries while selling a million copies in the US alone.
The Rolling Stones recently released their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds." Produced by Andrew Watt, the project was recorded in various locations around the world and features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bill Wyman and Elton John.
The Rolling Stones will launch a North American tour in support of the album on April 28 in Houston, TX. Stream the new lyric videos for "Undercover Of The Night" here.
