Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn have been named as the headliners of this year's Aftershock Music Festival that will taking place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 5th through 8th.
The event will also feature performances from Godsmack, Pantera, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile, 311, The Cult, AFI, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance and many more. Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will once again be acting as the host for the festival.
"Godsmack is coming in hot this year. Come join us and Guns N' Roses! Tool! Korn! and so many other killer bands at this year's massive AFTERSHOCK! We can't wait for everyone to hear our new album Lighting Up The Sky, which just came out! LET'S DO THIS!!!" says Godsmack front man Sully Erna.
"We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival's 11-year history," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe."
"Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn't be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup," said Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. "The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city - October can't come fast enough."
The full Aftershock 2023 lineup is as follows (subject to change):
Thursday, October 5: Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.
Friday, October 6: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams
Saturday, October 7: Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, '68, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were
Sunday, October 8: Guns N' Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava
