Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'

02-29-2024
Burning Witches have released a brand new music video for their cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic, "Shot In The Dark" , which is a bonus track cut from select versions of their recent fifth full-length, 'The Dark Tower'.

Guitarist Romana Kalkuhl said of the cover and video:"We are really thrilled to present our cool 80s retro-looking Ozzy cover music video, right before our US tour begins with KK'S Priest and L.A. Guns on the east coast!

"This song influenced our youth and that guitar tone is really timeless - we hope you enjoy the atmosphere and the little drive with us, because: 'For tonight we fight, It's our adrenaline ride, Hold your horns up high, Hear our battle cry: WE STAND AS ONE!'"

KK'S PRIEST Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024
Featuring Special Guests: L.A. Guns & BURNING WITCHES

March 7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 8 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall
March 9 - Destin, FL - Club LA
March 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
March 13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
March 15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
March 16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
March 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae
March 19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
March 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
March 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
March 23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
March 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'

