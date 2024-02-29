Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'

Burning Witches have released a brand new music video for their cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic, "Shot In The Dark" , which is a bonus track cut from select versions of their recent fifth full-length, 'The Dark Tower'.

Guitarist Romana Kalkuhl said of the cover and video:"We are really thrilled to present our cool 80s retro-looking Ozzy cover music video, right before our US tour begins with KK'S Priest and L.A. Guns on the east coast!

"This song influenced our youth and that guitar tone is really timeless - we hope you enjoy the atmosphere and the little drive with us, because: 'For tonight we fight, It's our adrenaline ride, Hold your horns up high, Hear our battle cry: WE STAND AS ONE!'"

KK'S PRIEST Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024

Featuring Special Guests: L.A. Guns & BURNING WITCHES

March 7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 8 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall

March 9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

March 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

March 13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

March 15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

March 16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

March 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

March 19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

March 20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

March 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

March 23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

March 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

