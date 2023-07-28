(Freeman) Burning Witches are thrilled to finally announce their 2023 North American headline tour of the western USA and Mexico! The tour kicks off in Mexico City, MX on December 1 at the Life After Death Horror Festival.
They will visit several major cities in the US before the tour comes to an end on December 17 in Roseville, CA. Tickets on sale now, and are available via local venues.
They had this to say, "Hey, North America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"
KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches Announce Priests, Killers & Witches Tour
Burning Witches Unleash 'World On Fire' Video
Burning Witches 'Unleash The Beast' With New Video
Burning Witches Reveal 'The Witch Of The North' Video
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Anti-Flag Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wake Of Break Up- AC/DC- Dolly Parton 'We Are The Champions' Video To Promote Olympics- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77
The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode
The Pretenders Share 'A Love' Visualizer
Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video
Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video
Burning Witches Announce North American Tour
All Military Alt-Rockers Silence & Light Discuss New Album
Singled Out: Austin Grimm's Walk A Mile