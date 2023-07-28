Burning Witches Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

(Freeman) Burning Witches are thrilled to finally announce their 2023 North American headline tour of the western USA and Mexico! The tour kicks off in Mexico City, MX on December 1 at the Life After Death Horror Festival.

They will visit several major cities in the US before the tour comes to an end on December 17 in Roseville, CA. Tickets on sale now, and are available via local venues.

They had this to say, "Hey, North America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"

