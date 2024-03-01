Supergroup Black Country Communion Announce New Album

Rock supergroup Black Country Communion, featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, have released a teaser for their forthcoming music video "Stay Free".

The song was just released to digital streaming services and is the lead single from the group's forthcoming fifth studio album, which will be entitled "V", and is set to be released on June 14th.

Prospect PR sent over these details: Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, 'V' marks a monumental chapter in the band's storied career, embodying a renewed spirit and an evolution of their unmistakable sound. Shirley captures the essence of the band's journey, stating, "For a band that started out as a collection of the best practitioners of their instruments, they very quickly found a unique sound.

"This time around, it has more purpose, the riffs are tougher, and there are hooks! Yes, hooks! It's the most cohesive record, full of soul and grit, and I think this is the one that's going to be the benchmark for Black Country Communion."

Glenn agrees, "In my opinion, we had the best time recording this record at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, tons of fun & a magical recording. Meet you inside the Music."

"Stay Free," the lead single, is a powerhouse track that blends hard rock's raw energy with a heavy dose of blues, channeling the spirit of legends like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It sets the tone for what fans can expect from 'V' - a testament to the band's dynamic synergy and creative evolution.

