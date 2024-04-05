Black Country Communion Share New Single 'Red Sun'

(Prospect PR) Black Country Communion, the celebrated rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, has unveiled "Red Sun," the second single from their eagerly awaited fifth studio album, 'V,' out June 14th. Available now on all major streaming platforms, "Red Sun" showcases the collective genius of Hughes and Bonamassa, both in its powerful lyrics and profound musical composition. Produced by the band's longtime collaborator, Kevin Shirley, the song is a testament to the group's evolving sound and undeniable chemistry.

"Red Sun" is a lyrical journey through the depths of the soul, echoing the struggles and revelations that come with life's challenges. The song's rich narrative and compelling melody are enhanced by the band's signature blend of hard rock and blues, marking yet another milestone in their storied career. "This band allows me to embrace all of it," comments Bonamassa. "It's funny because the four musicians up here - everybody brings a certain thing to this that's very specific. Every part is irreplaceable. For me, it's about playing old-style rock guitar, loud."

Hughes adds, "We make music for the five of us. We make music that we love and like, hoping it registers with everyone else. We don't make it for record companies, or this guy or that guy." Sherinian credits producer Kevin Shirley for keeping the band's creative energies focused, adding, "We got to give Kevin Shirley massive credit because he controls. He keeps it all flowing."

"Red Sun" is a profound piece in Black Country Communion's discography, showcasing the band's growth and mutual respect. It stands as a beacon of their shared philosophy - to create music that is authentic, heartfelt, and a reflection of their collective experiences and musical prowess.

As Black Country Communion gears up for the release of 'V,' "Red Sun" serves as a compelling preview of what fans can expect from the album. The release follows the band's performance at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL, which marked their first live performance in the U.S. in over 11 years. This event, along with their appearance on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise, signifies an exciting new chapter for the band and their fans around the world.

Track Listing:

1. Enlighten

2. Stay Free

3. Red Sun

4. Restless

5. Letting Go

6. Skyway

7. You're Not Alone

8. Love And Faith

9. Too Far Gone

10. The Open Road

