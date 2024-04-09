Black Country Communion Release 'Red Sun' Video

Rock supergroup Black Country Communion have released a music video for their brand new track "Red Sun", which is the second single from their forthcoming album "V".
"V" will arrive on June 14th and marks the first new music in 7 years from the group that features the all-star lineup of Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian.
Bonamassa shared, "This band allows me to embrace all of it. It's funny because the four musicians up here - everybody brings a certain thing to this that's very specific. Every part is irreplaceable. For me, it's about playing old-style rock guitar, loud."
Hughes added, "We make music for the five of us. We make music that we love and like, hoping it registers with everyone else. We don't make it for record companies, or this guy or that guy."
