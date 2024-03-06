The Black Crowes Reveal 'Wanting And Waiting' Video

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming a video for "Wanting And Waiting", the recently-released lead single from their forthcoming album "Happiness Bastards." Directed by Christopher Acosta, the clip marks the Georgia band's first music video in 16 years.

"'Happiness Bastards' is our love letter to rock 'n' roll," says Chris Robinson. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."

The 2024 album contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone"; she was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.

Due March 15 and produced by Jay Joyce, the project sees singer the Robinson brothers joined by longtime bassist Sven Pipien to record the follow-up to 2009's "Before The Frost... Until The Freeze."

Get more details and stream the new video here.

