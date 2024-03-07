Dark Tranquillity Share First Song From New Album

(Atom Splitter) Dark Tranquillity are thrilled to ring in a new chapter of their musical journey: The band has finished its thirteenth studio album Endtime Signals. The album will be released on August 16 via Century Media Records.

In addition, the band provides a sneak peek into the album's thematic depth with the release of the first single "The Last Imagination," which offers a first glimpse into the profound journey through the existential depth that is Endtime Signals.

Notably, Endtime Signals not only marks the 13th studio album of the band, but also their tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as Atoma (2016), which climbed up to #2 in the Swedish album charts, and Moment (2020), which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with Endtime Signals.

"Welcome to the world of Dark Tranquillity once again," the band says. "It's been a while since Moment and we've gone through quite a lot in order to end up where we find ourselves today. But as we can reveal the first single from the upcoming Endtime Signals, the feeling is that of pride, accomplishment, and a fair bit of relief. 'The Last Imagination' showcases one of many facets of what we feel is our most diverse album to date."

The band continues, "Going back to what we fundamentally feel is the core of Dark Tranquillity, with a partly new line-up, has been a tremendous experience. It gave us the opportunity to re-evaluate and view what we have built from a new and exciting perspective. This resulted in a focused and intense writing period where we have discovered aspects of our music anew and taken certain elements of it further than before. Joakim Strandberg Nilson has delivered above and beyond in terms of drumming, with Christian Jansson following through in fierce and precise fashion. This has driven the writing and recording process to feel challenging, different and inspiring in the best way possible."

Discussing the album as a whole, the band offers, "Thematically. the album deals with where we are heading, what has truly and fundamentally changed in us and how we find ways to cope with it. It has been hard finding that spark of positivity lately and there is a sense of grief running through the course of the album. Not only in the sense of mourning what we have lost on a personal level, but also where our sacrifices have taken us. 'The Last Imagination' in particular takes this to its logical conclusion and talks of what we leave behind and how hard it is for us to grasp that our significance might not be what we imagined.

"The breadth of the album is something we have worked hard at and we believe that this first song gives an indication if not a full picture of what is in store. There is ferocious speed, grinding brutality and haunting melodies of devastating loss to come. This is us making good on our promise to ourselves and our continuing mission."

Stay tuned for more information!

The first single "The Last Imagination" stands as a beacon of Dark Tranquillity's unparalleled artistry: The band delves into the depths of the human experience and reflects on the impermanence of life, with a profound lyrical narrative and captivating melodies. This single challenges listeners to confront the finality of their stories, unheard and untold.

Accompanying the release, Niklas Sundin, former guitarist and longstanding collaborator of the band, has crafted captivating visual elements, including the visualizer for "The Last Imagination."

The album release date, August 16, was strategically chosen: It is no coincidence that the album reveal collides with the infamous Summer Breeze Open Air in Dinkelsbühl, Germany and Dark Tranquillity's performance at the festival. As a special celebration for the reveal of their new album, the band will give a burning live performance, playing and partying into the release of Endtime Signals live on stage.

Fans and metal enthusiasts alike can expect a whole Dark Tranquillity experience during this year's festival - stay tuned!

Before returning to Europe for the festival summer, DT are playing shows in Turkey, South America, and Tunisia in April and May.

Related Stories

Dark Tranquillity Lost Two Members 2021 In Review

Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity Plot North American Tour

Dark Tranquillity Lose Two Members

Dark Tranquillity Announce Full Moment Album Livestream Performance

News > Dark Tranquillity