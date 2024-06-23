Dark Tranquillity Give Fans 'Not Nothing' As New Single

(Atom Splitter) Iconic melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, are back with the next revelation of their new musical chapter that is Endtime Signals. The Swedes present their next single "Not Nothing." The song is about the insignificance of humanity in the big scheme of things. This philosophical provocation fits seamlessly in the overall gloomy themes of Endtime Signals.

In addition, the eagerly awaited pre-order phase of the album has started, and fans worldwide are now able to secure their copies of the various LP and CD formats as well as the digital version of Endtime Signals.

Mikael Stanne comments, "Finally, we can announce that the pre-orders for Endtime Signals start today. And to mark this monumental occasion, we also have a brand new single for you fine folks. 'Not Nothing' is an existential piece of Endtime Signals that we feel showcases some of the diversity that the album holds. Turn up the volume and let us know what you think!"

Endtime Signals is available for pre-order in the following formats: Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Gatefold edition w/ 14 tracks ("Midnight Haze" ink spot effect vinyl incl. additional black LP with 2 bonus tracks and etching & extended 8-pages LP booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Gatefold edition w/ 14 tracks [US version] ("Neuronal Fire" splatter effect vinyl incl. additional black LP with 2 bonus tracks and etching & extended 8-pages LP booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak edition w/ 14 tracks (incl. 2 bonus tracks & extended 28-pages booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

Standard CD Jewelcase w/ 12 tracks

1LP Gatefold in black and various colours w/ 12 tracks

1LP Gatefold in black [US version] w/ 12 tracks

Standard CD Jewelcase [Japanese version] w/ 14 tracks

Endtime Signals not only marks the 13th studio album of the band, but also their 10th album collaboration with their label Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as Atoma (2016), which climbed up to #2 in the Swedish album charts, and Moment (2020), which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with Endtime Signals.

Earlier this year, the band released the first single "The Last Imagination," which offered a first glimpse into the profound journey through the existential depth that is Endtime Signals.

