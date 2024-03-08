Hear The Black Keys' New Song 'This Is Nowhere'

The Black Keys have shared a lyric video for their new song "This Is Nowhere", which is the opening track of the band's forthcoming album, "Ohio Players" that is set to hit stores on April 5th.

full coverage communications sent over these details: Co-written by Beck, who also worked on the band's recent single "Beautiful People (Stay High)," the track finds its place on an album unlike any of the band's others, featuring collaborations with various other friends and colleagues, including Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others.

Next week, The Black Keys head to SXSW where they will be premiering their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys on March 11th as well as performing as part of two Easy Eye Sound showcases at Stubb's and Mohawk. In addition, Auerbach and Carney will be partaking in a special keynote during the festival.

Earlier this week, The Black Keys announced their first tour dates in support of Ohio Players. With more dates to follow, the band heads to the UK and Ireland to debut their brand-new live show. Tickets for Manchester and London are on-sale today, and tickets for Cardiff and Dublin are on-sale March 15th. Circa Waves is set to support the band on all dates.

In addition to the UK shows, just two days after the release of their album, the band will be taking the stage as a headliner at the Men's NCAA Final Four Fan Fest in Phoenix, AZ on April 7th. Additionally, this summer, they'll be performing for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.

Ohio Players - Tracklist:

This Is Nowhere

Don't Let Me Go

Beautiful People (Stay High)

On the Game

Only Love Matters

Candy and Her Friends feat. Lil Noid

I Forgot to Be Your Lover

Please Me (Till I'm Satisfied)

You'll Pay

Paper Crown feat. Beck & Juicy J

Live Till I Die

Read Em and Weep

Fever Tree

Every Time You Leave

The Black Keys - 2024 Tour Dates:

April 7 Phoenix, AZ Hance Park (NCAA March Madness Music Festival)

April 27 Manchester, UK Co-Op Arena

April 30 Cardiff, Wales Utilita Arena

May 3 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 7 London, UK Brixton Academy

May 8 London, UK Brixton Academy

July 6 Chicago, IL Grant Park (NASCAR Street Race)

