The Black Keys Launching Dropout Boogie Tour This Summer

Tour poster

The Black Keys have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their North American Dropout Boogie Tour, with tickets going on sale the general public this Friday, February 4th at 10am local time.

The trek is set to kick off on July 9th in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will wrap up on October 18th in Dallas, TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Band Of Horses will part of the entire tour as support, and Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) will open at select performances. See the dates below:

The Black Keys' Dropout Boogie Tour

July 9: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden ArenaJuly 11: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreJuly 13: Denver, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 15: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. LouisJuly 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music CenterJuly 17: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley ParkJuly 20: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 22: Jones Beach, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 23: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 25: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionJuly 27: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionJuly 29: Boston, MA - Xfinity CenterJuly 30: Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAug. 25: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 27: Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAug. 28: Huntsville, AL - Orion AmphitheatreAug. 30: Charleston, SC - Credit One StadiumSept. 1: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSept. 3: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterSept. 6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageSept. 7: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 9: Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music CenterOct. 2: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaOct. 3: Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaOct. 5: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreOct. 8: Los Angeles, CA - The ForumOct. 10: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin PavilionOct. 13: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPOct. 15: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionOct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATXOct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Related Stories

News > The Black Keys