The Black Keys Launching Dropout Boogie Tour This Summer

The Black Keys have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their North American Dropout Boogie Tour, with tickets going on sale the general public this Friday, February 4th at 10am local time.
The trek is set to kick off on July 9th in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will wrap up on October 18th in Dallas, TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion.
Band Of Horses will part of the entire tour as support, and Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) will open at select performances. See the dates below:
