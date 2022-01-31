.

The Black Keys Launching Dropout Boogie Tour This Summer

Keavin Wiggins | 01-31-2022

The Black Keys Tour poster
Tour poster

The Black Keys have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their North American Dropout Boogie Tour, with tickets going on sale the general public this Friday, February 4th at 10am local time.

The trek is set to kick off on July 9th in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will wrap up on October 18th in Dallas, TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Band Of Horses will part of the entire tour as support, and Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) will open at select performances. See the dates below:

The Black Keys' Dropout Boogie Tour


July 9: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Related Stories


