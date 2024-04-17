The Black Keys Top Charts With New Album 'Ohio Players'

(fcc) The Black Keys have secured the #1 Current Rock Album and #1 Current Alternative Album in US sales following the release of their highly anticipated 12th studio album, Ohio Players, last week.

The album also is the highest debut of the week on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart and Top Alternative Albums Chart, debuting at #5 on both charts. Additionally, the album has reached #4 on Overall Current Album sales and reached #26 on the Billboard 200.

Internationally, Ohio Players is the band's sixth consecutive top 20 album in the UK, as well as top 20 in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Switzerland, among others. Stream the album here.

Rolling Stone said of the album, which was inspired by band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney's recent "record hang" parties, "Whether they set their retro-rock wayback machine to Memphis in the Sixties, the Midwest in the Seventies, or Manchester, England, and L.A. in the Nineties, it all flows together like a beautifully paced DJ set," calling it "arguably the sharpest collection of songs the Keys have come up with." Ohio Players is a fresh departure from the band's previous releases, invoking brand-new influences while still maintaining the signature, well-loved sound they are best known for. With an emphasis on collaboration, the album features contributions from friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan "The Automator" Nakamura, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others.

Mojo states that Ohio Players is "the sound of a band rejuvenated," echoing Carney's thoughts on the record: "We had this epiphany: 'We can call our friends to help us make music.'" Auerbach adds, "No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor. We just expanded that palette with people we wanted to work with."

"We'd never worked harder to make a record," he continues. "It's never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right."

"What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun," Carney says. "And something that most bands 20 years into their career don't make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool."

Earlier this month, The Black Keys announced a 2024 North American headline tour in support of the new album. Ahead of this leg of the tour, The Black Keys will also head to Europe to debut their brand-new live show.

Related Stories

The Black Keys Announce International Players Tour

Hear The Black Keys' New Song 'This Is Nowhere'

The Black Keys Launching Dropout Boogie Tour This Summer

News > The Black Keys