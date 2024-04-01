The Black Keys Announce International Players Tour

(fcc) The Black Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour - International Players Tour - in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out April 5th. The 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Tulsa, OK on September 17 and travels across the country to cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the band's home -state of Ohio. The Head and The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows.
The tour announcement follows two stand-out performances by The Black Keys at SXSW earlier this month, where they also debuted their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys to rave reviews. Ahead of this leg of the tour, The Black Keys will head to Europe to debut their brand-new live show.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time.
Ohio Players is set to be an album unlike any of the band's others, featuring collaborations with friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others. Listeners have gotten a taste of what to expect from the new project with the lead single, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," that recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and AAA Airplay charts, and additional offerings "This Is Nowhere" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." Based on these releases, Stereogum comments, "The Black Keys are entering another pop crossover phase." In its four-star review, Mojo said, "This is the most streamlined and tunes-packed Black Keys album since El Camino. The sound of a band rejuvenated." Pre-order Ohio Players here.
The Black Keys - 2024 International Players Tour
September 17* - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
September 18* - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
September 21* - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 26* - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
September 27* - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
September 28* - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
September 29*^ - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 2 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 3 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
October 10* - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
October 11* - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
October 12* - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 13* - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
October 16* - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 18* - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 19* - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 21* - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 23 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
October 24* - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
October 26* - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 27* - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
October 30* - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
November 1 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 2* - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
November 3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
November 7* - Chicago, IL - United Center
November 9* - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
November 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
November 12* - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
* With supporting act The Head and The Heart
